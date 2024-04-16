Blake Griffin is closing the book on his NBA career.

Griffin on Tuesday announced his retirement from the league after 14 seasons. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft leaves the game with a pretty decorated résumé, which includes six All-Star selections, three Second-Team All-NBA nods, the 2011 Rookie of the Year Award and the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest title.

The Oklahoma product played the first seven-plus seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers before spending time with the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets. Griffin played his final campaign in Boston, where the Celtics came within one win of helping the 35-year-old reach the NBA Finals for the first time.

Griffin didn’t have a major role in Boston, but he couldn’t have made a better impression on his teammates. In fact, Celtics guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard recently acknowledged they “begged” Griffin to return for a second campaign on Causeway Street. Joe Mazzulla in late February acknowledged the C’s were interested in bringing Griffin back, but the head coach moved off those conversations once he realized the veteran forward was prioritizing family time.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains to be seen what’s next for Griffin, but considering the past work he’s done off the court, something in the entertainment/media space feels very much on the table.