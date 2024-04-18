The latest surrounding J.J. McCarthy’s stock in next Thursday’s 2024 NFL Draft suggests that there is a ceiling for the 21-year-old’s soon-to-be leap from Michigan to a professional organization.

McCarthy, who isn’t the runaway favorite in a draft class filled with quarterback talent including Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and Drake Maye (UNC), also isn’t expected to plummet. During a pre-draft conference, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah set the bat for McCarthy.

“It’s a difficult evaluation because you can see him do everything you want him to do or that you need a big-time quarterback to do it. It’s just the numbers, in terms of the volume, are just not there,” Jeremiah told reporters on Wednesday. “… In terms of him going, the (Minnesota) Vikings are the team that’s connected to him and then the Denver Broncos. Is that enough to warrant a move all the way up there or do these teams try to be patient and see how it falls? I’ll put it this way: if you tell me JJ McCarthy goes beyond the 12th pick I’d be shocked.”

This could prompt the Vikings, if sold on McCarthy, to be proactive and pull the necessary triggers to acquire a more favorable first-round position — Minnesota currently owns the No. 11 and No. 23 picks. Considering a handful of teams across the league are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback, it’s likely that Jeremiah’s prediction comes to life.

McCarthy, named last season’s Rose Bowl Offensive MVP, played 15 games for the Wolverines, completing 240 passes and recording 2,9991 yards with 22 touchdowns. When stacked against fellow quarterback prospects at the scouting combine, McCarthy stood out and raised his stock.

The results of how much McCarthy did himself justice, remain pending.