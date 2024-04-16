The same two teams continue to be at the front of mind when it comes to trade-up conversations ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos have been the subject of trade speculation for weeks. And while speaking to sources around the league, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler heard from multiple teams who believe Minnesota and Denver could target a specific quarterback.

“Multiple teams believe Minnesota or Denver could be trade-up options for (J.J.) McCarthy, who’s considered a good fit in both places,” Fowler wrote Tuesday while breaking the quarterback prospects into tiers.

The Vikings seem to be the single-most likely candidate given Minnesota holds two first-round picks (Nos. 11 and 23) after their mid-March trade with the Houston Texans. The Broncos, who don’t have a clear answer to their own questions at quarterback, hold the No. 12 pick.

The Vikings also were floated as a “perfect” fit for North Carolina product Drake Maye.

One team that has kept the door open on a potential trade back? The New England Patriots. Both Patriots owner Robert Kraft and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo said New England will listen to offers ahead of the draft. Mayo even said the Patriots would have to consider trading if a team threw the “bag” at New England for No. 3 overall.

Both the Vikings and Broncos fit into the category of teams who could throw the “bag.”