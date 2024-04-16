Evaluators share an opinion regarding the best-case landing spot for NFL draft quarterback prospect Drake Maye.

But Patriots fans who are hoping Eliot Wolf will bring the North Carolina product to New England might not appreciate their opinions.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday published a story ranking the quarterback prospects in tiers. He wrote Maye, who was included in the second tier, is viewed as a perfect fit for the Minnesota Vikings.

“Multiple evaluators pointed out Minnesota is the perfect place for Maye in that regard, should the Vikings move up to get him,” Fowler wrote.

The Vikings are viewed as a trade-up candidate given Minnesota has two first-round picks at Nos. 11 and 23.

Only Caleb Williams was included in Fowler’s “Tier 1” of quarterback prospects. Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels joined Maye in the second tier while Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was included in a “Tier 2.5” all by himself.

Those four quarterbacks are viewed as the consensus top four with Williams all but locked in as the Chicago Bears’ No. 1 pick. The Patriots, who hold the third overall selection, have been heavily connected to Maye.

