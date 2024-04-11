Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots have kept the door ajar on the option to trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It would mean the Patriots pass up the opportunity to select one of the top quarterback prospects and instead acquire picks to address more needs. Mayo, who said the surefire way to win in the draft is to have more picks, added how the Patriots would hear a team out if it offered “the bag,” an acknowledgement of what the kids say these days.

But what does “the bag” consist of? NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran last week reported it would take more than three first-rounders.

“From what I’m hearing it’s going to take a lot more than that (three first-rounders) for the Patriots to be moved off their spot,” Curran said n his “Patriots Talk Podcast.” “Because they as a team, collectively, understand the opportunity that these three quarterbacks represent at the top of the draft.

Story continues below advertisement

We’ve ranked four teams who could offer New England the best “bag.” In doing so, we’ve highlighted valuable trade chips each team possesses, though that doesn’t mean the Patriots would receive all in a potential deal.

4. Denver Broncos

Valuable trade chips: Nos. 12, 76 in 2024; first-, second- and third-rounders in 2025; first-, second- and third-rounders in 2026; wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Broncos head coach Sean Payton previously said Denver trading up for a quarterback feels “realistic.” Denver is without a clear cut starter with Russell Wilson now in Pittsburgh. Former Patriot Jarrett Stidham is atop the depth chart. And Payton has been known to be aggressive in the first round, moving up multiple times when he was in New Orleans. Denver owns one first-round pick outside of the top 10, and does not have a second-rounder, which is why it ranks behind Las Vegas in this exercise. But the Broncos do possess a third-rounder in 2024, their top three selections in each of the next two drafts and a few impactful players at key positions. (Denver’s future picks here.)

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Valuable trade chips: Nos. 13, 44 and 77 in 2024; first-, second- and third-rounders in 2025; first-, second- and third-rounders in 2026; wide receiver Davante Adams

Should Jayden Daniels slip past the Washington Commanders, who hold the second overall pick, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce could push to make a deal with New England. Pierce has been high on Daniels during the pre-draft process, rooted from their Arizona State connection. A trade with the Raiders, though, would take the Patriots out of the top 10 and would mean they only have one first-rounder in 2024. But perhaps a boatload of future picks would be enough? The San Francisco 49ers moved up from No. 12 to No. 3 in 2021. In doing so, they sent No. 12, two future first-rounders and a future third. Given that Las Vegas competes in the AFC West with Patrick Mahomes and the new-look Chargers, there’s a real possibility it misses the playoffs and lands another top-15 pick in 2025. (Las Vegas’ future picks here.)

2. New York Giants

Valuable trade chips: Nos. 6, 47 and 70 in 2024; first- and second-rounder in 2025; first-rounder in 2026

The Giants are speculated to be a landing spot for a top quarterback prospect despite just paying Daniel Jones. They wouldn’t require the Patriots to move down as far as other teams either, likely giving New England the chance to draft either a top wideout or tackle at No. 6. The price it would take New York to trade from sixth to third wouldn’t be as steep, though the G-Men own a second- and third-rounder in 2024 along with their own first and second-rounders in 2025. (New York’s future picks here.)

Story continues below advertisement

1. Minnesota Vikings

Valuable trade chips: Nos. 11 and 23 in 2024; first- and third-rounder in 2025; first-rounder in 2026; wide receiver Justin Jefferson

The Vikings have been the most talked about trade-up candidate, and for good reason. Minnesota made a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans to acquire an additional first-rounder in 2024. And the Vikings have a need at quarterback after the Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. In addition to its first-round pair in 2024, Minnesota possesses its first-rounder in 2025. The Vikings, however, don’t have either a second or third-rounder in 2024 or second-rounder in 2025. (Minnesota’s future picks here.)