Bill Belichick won’t be on the sidelines this season, but fans still will get to see plenty of the former New England Patriots head coach in NFL circles.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. on Wednesday published a comprehensive report on the factors that led to Belichick not getting hired during this head-coaching cycle. The column included details of Robert Kraft’s involvement with the Atlanta Falcons’ and the Washington Commanders’ unwillingness to shift from their strategy.

The report also included notes on how Belichick views his future, and a big announcement seems to be on its way.

“In the coming weeks, Belichick is expected to sign a deal to do analysis for Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which produces ESPN’s ‘ManningCast’ during Monday Night Football,” Van Natta wrote.

Manning confirmed last month he tried to recruit Belichick and highlighted his football acumen as well as his witty nature behind closed doors. It’s unknown the exact role Belichick will have with Omaha Productions.

But his media career might not last long as the future Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach is “biding his time” until next year’s hiring cycle. He’s told confidants he’s interested in coaching the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN.

However, until then, NFL fans will get an opportunity to see Belichick on their screens when he makes his debut with Omaha Productions.