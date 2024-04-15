NFL Rumors: Patriots To Get Closer Look At Another Top QB Prospect

The New England Patriots notably haven’t had much contact with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throughout the pre-draft process.

But that’s about to change.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Penix will have dinner with members of the Patriots front office Monday night before having a top-30 visit with New England on Tuesday.

Penix is just one of several quarterbacks that have spent extended time with the Patriots prior to next week’s NFL draft. New England already has hosted Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy on visits.

Penix isn’t seen in the same group as Daniels and Maye — both of whom are viewed as top three quarterbacks in the draft — while McCarthy’s draft stock went on a rapid rise in the past weeks.

The Patriots have invested more time in scouting Daniels, Maye and McCarthy than Penix. New England sent a smaller contingent of staffers to watch Penix’s pro day at Washington, which was held the same day Maye went through his pro day with North Carolina. The Patriots also reportedly didn’t meet with Penix at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Penix starred for the national runner-up Huskies this past season, completing 65.4% of his passes for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. There are injury questions when it comes to the lefty signal-caller, who tore his ACL in his right knee while playing for Indiana.

Unlike Maye, Daniels and possibly McCarthy, the Patriots probably wouldn’t need to use the No. 3 overall pick to land Penix. If the Patriots believe Penix is their quarterback of the future, they could trade back in the first round, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes it is unlikely that New England moves down the draft board.

But Penix impressing New England’s brass and coaches while on his visit could change all of that.