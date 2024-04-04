Nick Pivetta Opens Up About Fiery Emotions In Red Sox Win

Nick Pivetta isn’t exactly stoic on the mound, and the Red Sox starter showcased his patented passion once again Wednesday afternoon.

Pivetta couldn’t contain his emotions in the fifth inning of Boston’s series finale against Oakland. Facing a bases-loaded jam with the visitors clinging to a one-run lead, Pivetta screamed his head off as his Red Sox teammates turned an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

It proved to be one of the most important plays in the series finale, as Boston snuck away with a 1-0 win to claim a sweep. After the game, the right-hander was reminded he got “pretty fired up” when he made it out of the messy fifth frame unscathed.

“Yeah, too much. Too much at times. Too much at times,” Pivetta told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But I just care about my teammates and I care about this game a lot and I never take anything for granted.”

Pivetta has had plenty to be fired up about early in the season. The 31-year-old was very sharp in each of his first two starts, allowing only one run with 13 strikeouts over 11 total innings.

Boston, now 5-2 on the young campaign, will enjoy an off day Thursday before opening up a three-game road set with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.