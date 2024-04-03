Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Narrow Wins Show Changing 2024 Trend

The Boston Red Sox closed out the series in Oakland on the right note with a 1-0 win over the Athletics on Wednesday, completing a series sweep and extending their winning streak to four games.

After a blowout win in the series opener, Boston had to rely on pitching and defense in the final two games. Strengths in starting pitching and defense were weaknesses for the Red Sox a year ago. They’re now strengths that propelled Boston to wins in games that may have been losses a year ago.

That’s not to say that those areas have been perfect. Brayan Bello allowed two two-run homers on Tuesday and the Red Sox made two errors in a tough defensive day on Wednesday. Boston did make the impact plays when it mattered most, headlined by an inning-ending double play started by Trevor Story and Ceddanne Rafaela running down another fly ball with an athletic catch in center field.

“(The defense) made lots of plays,” Boston’s starter Nick Pivetta shared after the win, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “Good double plays. Rafaela stretching out in the outfield for me. It took a good team effort in a team-effort win.”

Pivetta battled through a start that did not feature his best stuff on the mound. Nonetheless, another Boston starter put together five competitive innings that gave the Red Sox a chance to win.

“It definitely gives me more confidence,” Pivetta added. “I’m able to execute pitches when I need to. Reese (McGuire) did a tremendous job back there keeping me in order. It was a good team win.”

Wednesday showed a less-than-perfect effort from the Red Sox. Ultimately, the winning streak continues to the next series and Boston found a way to win in scenarios that the ballclub struggled with over the last two seasons.

“It takes a whole team to win a baseball game and that’s what you saw today,” Pivetta offered.

“We ended up winning the game, which is the most important thing,” Alex Cora shared after the victory, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “The guys kept grinding. Valdez had a good at-bat. (Kyle) Hudson took a chance there with Casas and we scored. We had a lot of ground balls. A lot of non-competitive at-bats. We didn’t play good defense. We pitched well enough and we ended up winning.”

Here are more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

— The Red Sox earned a sweep over the Athletics in Oakland for the first time since 2022. Previously, Boston did not have a sweep in Oakland since 2004.

— Nick Pivetta did not allow a run for the third time in his last four starts and tallied at least five innings for the sixth straight start dating back to last season.

— The Red Sox grounded into four double plays during Wednesday’s contest.

— Chris Martin recorded his 24th consecutive scoreless outing dating back to last season.

— Kenley Jansen’s second save of the season marked No. 422 of his career. That ties him with Billy Wagner for the sixth-most in baseball history.

— Boston’s bullpen did not allow a run for the fifth time in the first seven games of the season.

— Jarren Duran went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for the Red Sox in the leadoff spot. He recorded multiple hits for the third time in the six games he’s played.

— The Red Sox begin a three-game series in Anaheim on Friday night against the Los Angles Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.