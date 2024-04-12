Patriots Fans Feel All Emotions Following Latest Tom Brady Tease

New England Patriots fans will forever love Tom Brady.
There is no denying what the seven-time Super Bowl champion did for the franchise during the two decades he played in New England.
So, when the Patriots’ social team posted a throwback photo of Brady, and he responded with a tease that he would “unretire,” fans flocked to X with all of their emotions.
Most of the fans on X begged the Patriots to bring Brady back for one more season, even hoping that if New England drafted Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the new franchise quarterback could learn from the GOAT. However, some fans simply asked the Patriots and Brady not to joke with their feelings.
Here are some of the best responses posted on X:
To be fair, Brady did not shoot down the idea of answering a midseason call from a team looking to replace an injured quarterback while on the “DeepCut With VicBlends.”
It’s highly unlikely Brady would really consider coming out of retirement and signing with the Patriots, so fans will have to settle for watching highlight reels of the six championships he helped New England win.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images