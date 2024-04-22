All eyes this week are on what the New England Patriots will do with the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

But the Patriots were busy a few days before the marquee offseason event by making a free-agent signing to add depth to their offense.

The Patriots announced Monday they signed tight end Mitchell Wilcox, who spent the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Wilcox is more of a blocking tight end as he didn’t bring much to Cincinnati’s passing game. He caught 29 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown in three seasons.

The 27-year-old South Florida product, who was an undrafted free agent and signed with the Bengals practice squad in 2020, was durable, though, suiting up in 48 of 51 games. While he never played in more than 45% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps in a season, he does have versatility and is able to play special teams. Wilcox played 69% of the Bengals special teams snaps last season.

Wilcox gives the Patriots another option at tight end after they already re-signed Hunter Henry and obtained Austin Hooper through free agency this offseason. La’Michael Pettway, who was signed to the practice squad in late December, is also on the roster.