Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf will have the final say on which players New England selects during the 2024 NFL Draft. But president Jonathan Kraft, the son of owner Robert Kraft, reportedly will play a key role in whether or not New England trades its first-round pick.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Monday reported the Patriots are listening to trade offers for their third overall selection. That should come as no surprise given Wolf and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo expressed they’re “open for business” at No. 3.

Russini, however, added that while Wolf is “running point,” Kraft also has been “heavily involved in the decision making.”

The New England Patriots are listening and taking calls from teams looking to move into 3.



While GM Eliot Wolf is running point, I’m told Patriots’ President Jonathan Kraft is heavily involved in the decision making. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 22, 2024

While speaking to reporters last week, Wolf thanked Robert and Jonathan Kraft for their support this offseason. And while Robert Kraft previously said New England’s ownership group will let Wolf and Mayo make the decisions for the football team, the longtime owner also said he would like a “top-rate quarterback.”

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps Jonathan Kraft is ensuring that comes to reality. After all, he reportedly “really wants” a quarterback, as well.