What are the Patriots going to do with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? That’s exactly what we’ve been trying to answer in this mock draft series. New England has options, and we’ve already explored a number of them, but now it’s your turn.

It’s been a relatively smooth mind-numbing process trying to get folks to understand what we’re doing here. The Patriots have enough options with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to make your head spin, and we just wanted to explore as many of them as we possibly could.

You guys haven’t held back on the criticism, though, so we figured it would be worth a shot to let you try to fix the bad team without a quarterback, left tackle or any top-flight wide receivers. You sent submissions to @KeaganStiefel on X, and we’re all going to compare and contrast the results and judge you.

Isn’t that fun?

Welcome to my world.

@andrewadesilva

TRADE: Patriots send No. 3 to the Minnesota Vikings for No. 11, No. 23 and two future picks.

TOP PICKS: Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (No. 11), LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 23) and BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia (No. 34).

I think it’s relatively insane to select Penix this high, but I like the bones of your mock. It’s hard to argue against trading back with Minnesota if you’re not in love with Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, and getting a future first-round pick along with the Vikings’ top two selections this year is about what anyone could expect.

Thomas has been compared to Tee Higgins, and although I don’t personally see it, I have no issues with him at that spot. Suamataia, on the other hand, is one of my least favorite tackles that will go in the first two rounds. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is an awesome pick late, though. I also love Patrick Paul, so I’ll give you points there. You can find the full mock draft here.

@Hump_Bumgardner

TRADE: Patriots send No. 3 to the Los Angeles Chargers for No. 5, No. 37 and two future picks.

TOP PICKS: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (No. 5), Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (No. 34), Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (No. 39) and Yale tackle Kiran Amegadjie (No. 56).

You made three total trades and ended up with a work-in-process to protect the blindside of your rookie quarterback who is known for his inability to stay calm in the pocket.

It’d be like watching the Looney Tunes.

I love Nabers. I love Mitchell. I think the late-round picks of Javon Solomon and Tip Reiman are good. Nix is unserious, though. You can find the full mock draft here.

@BollmanScouting

TRADES: Patriots send No. 3 to the Minnesota Vikings for No. 11, No. 23 and future first. Patriots then send No. 23 and future first to the New York Giants for No. 6.

TOP PICKS: Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 6), Washington tackle Troy Fautanu (No. 11) and Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (No. 34).

Josh admitted that this scenario was unlikely to happen, and I agree. It looks like something out of draft day. I also believe all of these picks are reaches for who they are as players. You’re not getting anything out of McCarthy in year one, while Franklin is a boom-or-bust guy New England can’t afford.

You saved yourself from disaster with the Ben Sinnott, Ja’Lynn Polk, Cedric Gray and Tanor Bortolini picks. You can find the full mock draft here.

@Brian_Pelo

TOP PICKS: UNC quarterback Drake Maye (No. 3), Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (No. 34) and Houston tackle Patrick Paul (No. 68).

Brian doesn’t have time for trades. He’s strictly business and still ended up with a pretty solid class.

I’ve made my thoughts on Franklin clear, but the rest of this class rocks. Maye is boom-or-bust, as well, but the ceiling is immeasurable. Paul is steady as can be, and could step in and start at left tackle on day one. I’ve also mentioned my love for Solomon and Sinnott, while Kimani Vidal feels like he could be the steal of the decade at tackle. I like this one. You can find the full mock draft here.

How do we feel about these mocks, Patriots fans? You can sound off in the comments below, unless you think they’re better than ours. You know what? Keep your opinions to yourselves.