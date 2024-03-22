New England Home To Unique Experience For NFL Draft Hopefuls

WORCESTER, Mass. — It might be hard to accept since there’s no actual football being played, but March is undoubtedly one of the most important months on the NFL calendar.

It can’t really be argued, either.

The NFL likes to pile some of its most impactful dates into March, including the legal tampering period, the start of the new league year and free agency. That’s where the professionals do their business, but as the ides close and we approach the end of the month, 2024 NFL Draft hopefuls take part in private workouts, physical examinations, zoom meetings and pro days in preparation for April.

It serves as a bit of a respite for us onlookers, but for a select group of young men, it’s the most important few weeks of their lives.

You’ll hear more about USC quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels than anyone else throughout this process, meaning the majority of eyes will be on Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, N.C. and Baton Rouge, La. What about the small school guys, though? Do people really travel to Durham N.H. or Bridgewater, Mass.?

No, but there’s a solution for that.

Holy Cross, that tiny school located at the top of the hill in Worcester, played host to as many local prospects as it could Thursday, where 30 of 32 NFL teams were in attendance. New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube and Holy Cross stars C.J. Hanson and Jalen Coker were the big names in attendance, as it’s likely that all three hear their names called next month, but 17 other prospects from New Hampshire, Stonehill, Bentley, Brown, Anna Maria, St. Anselm, Springfield, Bridgewater State and Merrimack were also in attendance.

“I’m super, super thankful to Holy Cross, their whole athletic department, their football program and everyone for letting me in here,” Bridgewater State quarterback James Cahoon told NESN.com. “The kids have been great — everyone else that I got a chance to work with, they’re all super good and just as talented as anyone across the country. It’s been awesome to get a chance to work with them.”

I asked @jalencoker about this comp at @HCrossFB pro day Thursday.



“That was really cool… Mr. Fundamental, I'll take it. He’s a Hall of Famer, I’d love to be a Hall of Famer in the NFL. I feel like that's what I do, box out, jump up get the ball, so I definitely see it.” https://t.co/l6YixwzJt8 pic.twitter.com/lB15rTpJ5A — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) March 22, 2024

Cahoon, coming from the Division III level, isn’t exactly flush with opportunities to make an impression. He met informally with teams at the FCS Bowl and the Podyum Bowl but doesn’t have anything lined up between Thursday and April 25, the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I do not, no,” Cahoon said. “I’m just getting back to work now. Let’s keep working.”

Laube, Hanson and Coker? They’ve had a different, more conventional path. It’s a group that already has blazed trails for FCS players, with the Holy Cross duo becoming the first in school history to perform at the scouting combine. Coker had the highest vertical jump of any wide receiver in Indianapolis, a performance so impressive that he stood on those numbers and decided not to work out Thursday.

Laube chose to just take part in the on-field portion of drills but felt it was important to continue showcasing his skills after strong performances at the Senior Bowl and combine. He was able to do that thanks to Holy Cross, despite coming from a rival school.

“I think I’m one of, if not the best back in the draft.”



UNH RB Dylan Laube, who has no shortage of confidence, worked out today in front of 30 teams at Holy Cross. He’s scheduled to have Top-30 visits with the #Bears and #Saints prior to the draft, per @sophieewellerr. pic.twitter.com/dIcj7XWjo1 — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) March 22, 2024

“It was fun,” Laube told NESN. “It was definitely a few intense hours here, but I had a blast. It was cool to see all the other guys, too. I think there were 30 of 32 teams here. It was a huge honor just to be here, especially for Holy Cross, which they and UNH aren’t really too friendly. I appreciate them having me.

“… The opportunity is super important. We’re not those high-level guys that we’re first-round picks, so we have to show everything every single time — from the forty, to the shuttle, to the drills — we don’t have any time to lose where we can skip out on certain things. It’s good, it’s super important and today was super special too.”

In reality, Thursday marked the end of the line for most of the prospects in attendance. It’s a long shot that most of them even crack rosters in the CFL or UFL, but having the opportunity to work out in front of NFL teams? It’s still priceless.

“I think it was awesome,” Cahoon said. “Any opportunity you get in front of NFL teams, whether it be scouts or personnel, It’s awesome. It’s the best-case scenario.”