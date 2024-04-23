The Boston Red Sox feared that another major contributor would be missing time when Triston Casas left Saturday’s game with rib soreness.

Alex Cora confirmed those fears on Tuesday afternoon in Cleveland, sharing with reporters that Casas would be “out a while” with a rib fracture, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Casas had been in the midst of a massive surge at the plate, hitting six home runs with a .857 OPS through 22 games for the Red Sox. He currently sits on the 10-game injured list, though Cora’s comments made it clear that the absence will be rather extended.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo referenced that Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa missed “exactly two months” with the same injury in 2019. If Casas is on a similar timeline, the Red Sox will have to turn elsewhere to find any level of production at first base. In the meantime, Cora added that Bobby Dalbec will likely be the player to hold down the position for the Red Sox moving forward.

The Red Sox look to weather the storm and start a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.