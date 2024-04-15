BOSTON — The Red Sox offense was shut out for a third time this season when Boston welcomed the Cleveland Guardians to Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day and suffered a 6-0 defeat.

It’s now the sixth game this campaign the Red Sox have been held to one run or less.

Despite those early signs, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is not yet stressing about the offense. He’s seen the offense that can get hot and produce six, seven, eight, nine and 12 runs after all.

“No, I think that part of the game. We should be fine,” Cora said after Boston totaled three hints, two off Guardians right-hander Xzavion Curry, who pitched for the first time this season.

“We have some guys that are scuffling right now, but we should be OK.”

The Red Sox didn’t give themselves many opportunities. Boston had a runner in scoring position just once in the contest. It came in the fifth inning as Wilyer Abreu took a lead-off walk, stole second and advanced to third on a one-out groundout. Abreu, however, never crossed home plate as a fly ball by Ceddanne Rafaela ended the inning.

“We got beat to the spot with the fastball,” Cora said. “We hit the ball in the air, but lazy fly balls. He (Curry) did a good job keeping them away, mixing in the breaking pitches.”

The offense ultimately overshadowed a productive day for Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford, and a defense that play well through the first seven frames.

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Guardians:

— Cora offered injury updates on both left fielder Tyler O’Neill and third baseman Rafael Devers, who collided on a scary play in the seventh inning.

O’Neill did not return to the game and received eight stiches for a gash near his left eye. He remains in concussion protocol. Devers, who stayed in the game, is feeling OK.

— Crawford turned in another impressive start for the Red Sox. The right-hander, who relied on his cutter, limited the Guardians to two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“He was great,” Cora said of Crawford, who entered the game with a 0.57 ERA in 15 2/3 innings across three starts. “Now the fastball is playing, the cutter is good, the split was OK today.”

— Abreu started in right field because, as Cora said pregame, it was crucial for the outfielder to get more at-bats against right-handers. Abreu turned in a highlight defensive play in the first inning and stole second after the lead-off walk in the fifth inning.

“He’s a good player. He’s going to play,” Cora said after the game. “He will play because the at-bat is that good. And we like the athlete. … He’s in a good spot now, much better than a few weeks ago.”

— Cora was impressed by Ceddanne Rafaela at shortstop, too. Rafaela moved from center field to shortstop in large part to get Abreu into the lineup.

“He played well. No panic. Just made the routine plays,” Cora said.

— Rob Gronkowski threw a very on-brand first pitch before the game.

— Cora said starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 6, continues to recover from his elbow injury. However, Cora did not want to put an exact timeline on an estimated return.

“He’s doing well,” Cora said before the game. “I believe he’ll throw (Monday) again, but as of now he’s trending in the right direction.”

— Cora said Sunday reliever Chris Martin was dealing with a shoulder injury and that the team would take it slow with Martin. Before Monday’s game, Cora said Martin was feeling “OK,” but the veteran right-hander did not get into the contest.

— While those across Boston celebrated Patriots’ Day, the rest of MLB paid tribute to Jackie Robinson. Players across the league, including both the Red Sox and Guardians, wore Robinson’s No. 42.

“I’m here because of him,” Cora said. “That’s the bottom line, right? He opened the door for all of us.”

— Cora kept the door open on the Red Sox needing a bullpen game Thursday against the Guardians. He said the club would have to see how the series plays out. It would mark the 10th consecutive day the Red Sox had a game, with three games in three days thereafter.

— The Red Sox and Guardians continue their four-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.