The Red Sox optioned Bobby Dalbec on Monday evening, and the corresponding move should help them stay true to one of their primary objectives in the early portion of the season.

Romy González was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, providing Boston with a true utility fielder just prior to its home opener at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

It doesn’t get much more versatile than González, who made starts at every position but pitcher, catcher and first base for the Chicago White Sox last season. He made just two errors in 93 defensive chances last season and will help give the Red Sox another option at shortstop in the absence of Trevor Story — joining Pablo Reyes, David Hamilton and (possibly) Ceddanne Rafaela.

The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers by Boston at the end of January after being designated for assignment and has exploded offensively in Worcester.

González has slashed .222/.239/.361 across 86 career games in the big leagues, collecting five home runs, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles and three triples. He’s crushed Triple-A pitching, though, slashing .321/.375/.821 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in seven games with the WooSox. He’s also got two triples, meaning he can run a bit, too.

The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.