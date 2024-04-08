Bobby Dalbec won’t be with the Boston Red Sox for their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox announced Monday evening that they optioned Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester.

The 28-year-old made the Red Sox out of spring training and served as a backup corner infielder while also earning three starts in 10 games this season. But Dalbec’s significant struggles at the plate continue to plague his career. Dalbec didn’t record a hit in nine at-bats this season and struck out six times.

Dalbec spent the majority of last season with Worcester, where he belted 33 home runs with a .269 batting average and 78 RBIs. But that hitting success hasn’t translated to the big leagues as of late. Dalbec appeared in just 21 games with the Red Sox in 2023, and batted .204.

Boston didn’t announce a corresponding move with Dalbec heading down to Triple-A, but there’s reports that infielder Romy González could be called up.

González played in 86 games over the last three seasons with the Chicago White Sox and was claimed off waivers by Boston at the end of January after being designated for assignment. He’s a career .227 hitter in the big leagues with five home runs and 27 RBIs, but he’s been tearing the cover off the ball with Worcester. The 27-year-old is batting .321 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in seven games with the WooSox.

González’s defensive versatility — he can play second, short, third and the outfield — makes him a strong contender to join the Red Sox, especially with Boston needing more middle infield help due to Trevor Story’s injury.

The Red Sox will look to build off their 7-3 start to the season when they play their first game of 2024 at Fenway Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.