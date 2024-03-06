A logjam in the Boston Red Sox outfield has led Rob Refsnyder elsewhere on the diamond in search of playing time.

Refsnyder is far down on the outfield depth chart, battling it out in the position group with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Tyler O’Neill and Wilyer Abreu. Masataka Yoshida, who started 87 games in left field last season, is expected to primarily be Boston’s designated hitter in 2024.

Refsnyder, who the Red Sox gave a contract extension to last June, might be feeling the outfield squeeze, especially with Abreu primed for a bigger role this season, and has turned some of his attention to playing in the infield.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday that Refsnyder has been getting work in at first base to become an even more versatile option off the bench, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

The Red Sox are in need of a backup first baseman and Refsnyder could fill that void despite having played exclusively in the outfield during his two seasons with the franchise. Boston could also turn to Bobby Dalbec as its reserve option to Triston Casas.

While Refsnyder has only roamed the outfield in a Red Sox uniform, he does have experience playing first base. The 32-year-old has started 27 games at first base in his MLB career, but hasn’t done so since 2020 when he suited up for the Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox certainly will want to find a spot for Refsnyder somewhere as he’s a valuable asset against left-handed pitching. He batted .308 with a home run and 21 RBIs in 120 at-bats versus lefties last season. That’s a stark contrast to Refsnyder’s numbers against right-handed pitchers with him hitting just .159 off righties in 2023.

But for Refsnyder to even work his way into the lineup at points this season, he may need to say goodbye to the outfield for a little bit.