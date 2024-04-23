Red Sox Rumors: Triston Casas Injury Could Make Way For Reunion

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is going to miss considerable time, so it’s time for the club to start weighing their options at first base.

It was revealed Tuesday that Casas has a rib fracture that will keep him out of the lineup indefinitely. It’s a major blow for a team that didn’t expect to be scrambling for depth at that particular position this season, but the good news is they have experience with one of the most notable names on the free agent market.

Boston has “discussed the possibility” of bringing C.J. Cron back after releasing him in spring training, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Cron appeared in six games this spring for Boston, slashing .200/.368/.200 before eventually being cut loose. Bobby Dalbec, the current top option for Red Sox manager Alex Cora, beat him out for the spot behind Casas before eventually being sent back down to Triple-A Worcester, himself.

Garrett Cooper, who was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday, is another option. Boston might want to look into Brandon Belt, as well, who performed well last season with the Toronto Blue Jays.