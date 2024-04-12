BOSTON — Red Sox star Rafael Devers just can’t shake a nagging shoulder injury that’s bothered him since spring training.

The ailment kept Devers, who missed two games in the season-opening series against the Seattle Mariners due to his shoulder, out of the lineup in Thursday’s extra-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

While manager Alex Cora didn’t rule out an injured list stint for Devers, the 27-year-old third baseman believes he just needs a little time to rest before returning.

“Day-to-day,” Devers said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez following Boston’s 9-4 loss to the Orioles. “It’s not a very poor injury, so just going to keep working. But I think it’s nothing (serious). So, it’s going to be day-to-day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Devers added: “Like I said at that time (in Seattle), I’ve been feeling it since spring training. But every time I was swinging, I was feeling a little bit more and more. So for me, I think two or three days (off) is going to be enough.”

Devers clearly has been impacted at the plate by his bothersome shoulder. The two-time All-Star is batting just .184 with two home runs on the young season and he didn’t register a hit in the two games he played against the Orioles.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Devers hopes rest will solve any issues he’s feeling with his shoulder and that he won’t have to manage it throughout the season.

“That’s something I can’t control,” Devers said. “I hope it doesn’t keep bothering me after these two or three days, but that’s something I can’t control. Just keep working to get stronger.”

Story continues below advertisement

More MLB:

Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Offers Update On Nagging Injury

About the Author

Greg Dudek

Digital Content Producer

An award-winning journalist that has covered nearly everything under the sun for over a decade. Also, an anointed NESN.com media day maven.

More From Greg

In This Article

Featured image via Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY Sports Images