Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Offers Update On Nagging Injury

BOSTON — Red Sox star Rafael Devers just can’t shake a nagging shoulder injury that’s bothered him since spring training.

The ailment kept Devers, who missed two games in the season-opening series against the Seattle Mariners due to his shoulder, out of the lineup in Thursday’s extra-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

While manager Alex Cora didn’t rule out an injured list stint for Devers, the 27-year-old third baseman believes he just needs a little time to rest before returning.

“Day-to-day,” Devers said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez following Boston’s 9-4 loss to the Orioles. “It’s not a very poor injury, so just going to keep working. But I think it’s nothing (serious). So, it’s going to be day-to-day.”

Devers added: “Like I said at that time (in Seattle), I’ve been feeling it since spring training. But every time I was swinging, I was feeling a little bit more and more. So for me, I think two or three days (off) is going to be enough.”

Devers clearly has been impacted at the plate by his bothersome shoulder. The two-time All-Star is batting just .184 with two home runs on the young season and he didn’t register a hit in the two games he played against the Orioles.

Devers hopes rest will solve any issues he’s feeling with his shoulder and that he won’t have to manage it throughout the season.

“That’s something I can’t control,” Devers said. “I hope it doesn’t keep bothering me after these two or three days, but that’s something I can’t control. Just keep working to get stronger.”