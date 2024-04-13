Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Cooper Criswell, Wilyer Abreu Start

The Boston Red Sox look to rebound and break a four-game losing streak when they step into Fenway Park for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston suffered a 7-0 shutout loss Friday night in the opening game of the series. Defensive miscues continued to haunt the Red Sox following Trevor Story’s injury, but manager Alex Cora hopes his team can “turn the page” and take the middle matchup of the three-game series.

The Red Sox will turn to Cooper Criswell, who gets the start after being recalled following Boston placing utility player Romy González on the injured list due to a left wrist sprain; the move was made retroactive to Thursday.

Criswell was on the taxi squad Friday and was signed last offseason. The former Angels and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher impressed in spring training but began the season in Triple-A Worcester. He’s allowed one run in 10 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts over two starts with Worcester.

Story continues below advertisement

Cora also made other changes to the lineup with Wilyer Abreu starting at right field in place of Tyler O’Neill. Enmanuel Valdez will start at second base over Pablo Reyes, and Reese McGuire will start at catcher over Connor Wong.

First pitch for Red Sox-Angels is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (7-7)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Reese McGuire, C

David Hamilton, SS

Story continues below advertisement

Cooper Criswell, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (7-6)

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Nolan Schanuel, 1B

Mike Trout, CF

Taylor Ward, LF

Aaron Hicks, RF

Brandon Drury, 2B

Mickey Moniak, DH

Logan O’Hoppe, C

Zach Neto, SS

Griffin Canning, RHP (0-1, 8.38 ERA)