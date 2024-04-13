The Red Sox announced a roster transaction ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston announced in a press release it placed utility player Romy González on the 10-day injured list due to a left wrist sprain; the move was made retroactive to Thursday. To take his spot on the active roster, Cooper Criswell was recalled from Triple-A Worcester; the right-hander was added to the taxi squad Friday.

The roster move came a day after Isaiah Campbell was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement and recalled Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester. Criswell’s addition came after Nick Pivetta was placed on the injured list.

González played two games with Boston after Trevor Story’s should injury. He went 1-for-4 with one run and a .400 on-base percentage.

Criswell signed as a free agent last offseason. He impressed in spring training where he posted a 2.95 ERA in 18 1/3 innings in Grapefruit League action. The former Angels and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher started the season in Triple-A Worcester where he’s allowed one run in 10 1/3 innings in two starts. The 27-year-old will get the start against his former team Saturday.

First pitch for Red Sox-Angels is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN along with an hour of pregame.