The Boston Red Sox’s consistent roster shuffle continued on Friday before the start of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Reliever Isaiah Campbell heads to the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement, per a team release. The Red Sox recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester, just four days after optioning him.

Campbell struggled over his last two appearances, allowing nine runs to the Baltimore Orioles during a series sweep of the Red Sox. Dalbec looks to get right at the plate, which he made some progress with while homering for Worcester on Wednesday.

Blessing your feed with a Bobby bomb💣



Bob gives Worcester the lead in the top of the 8th! pic.twitter.com/TYouP263VI — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 12, 2024

The Red Sox will need a starting pitcher for Saturday to fill Nick Pivetta’s spot in the rotation. The ball club added Cooper Criswell, who pitched well to start the year in Triple-A, to the taxi squad on Friday, making him a candidate to take the ball for the Red Sox on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston also waits for more clarity on infielders Rafael Devers and Romy Gonzalez, who were unavailable on Thursday night with shoulder and wrist injuries, respectively.

Boston kicks off a three-game series with Los Angeles at Fenway Park on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.