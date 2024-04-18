The Red Sox and the Guardians will wrap up their four-game series Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston will be without three of its best hitters for the matinee matchup. Rafael Devers is not in the lineup after manager Alex Cora on Wednesday revealed the star third baseman avoided a serious knee injury and was “good to go.” Masataka Yoshida, who is 0-for-10 in the series, will be out of action for the second straight game. And Tyler O’Neill remains on the mend following his collision in the outfield Monday afternoon.

The Red Sox will roll with an opener for the finale, as Brennan Bernardino is set to take the bump. The left-hander pitched in the first two games of the series, allowing one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks over two combined innings. Bernardino will be opposed by right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who pitched less than five innings in both of his last two starts.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Guardians-Red Sox game:

Story continues below advertisement

RED SOX (10-9)

Jarren Duran, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, DH

David Hamilton, SS

Pablo Reyes, 3B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (0-1, 1.69 ERA)

GUARDIANS (12-6)

Andrés Giménez, 2B

David Fry, LF

José Ramírez, DH

Josh Naylor, 1B

Tyler Freeman, CF

Bo Naylor, C

Ramón Laureano, RF

Gabriel Arias, 3B

Brayan Rocchio, SS

Carlos Carrasco, RHP (0-1, 3.55 ERA)