The injury bug has not been kind to the Red Sox, who saw Garrett Whitlock join the likes of Trevor Story and Nick Pivetta on the injured list Wednesday.

But it appears Boston dodged bullets with its two biggest sluggers, who were involved in a frightening incident Monday at Fenway Park.

Tyler O’Neill and Rafael Devers collided in the outfield late in the Red Sox’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. While Devers left the scene largely unscathed, O’Neill was removed from the contest to receive eight stitches and go through concussion protocol.

The first-year Boston outfielder has been out of the lineup since Patriots’ Day, but if Alex Cora’s remarks from Wednesday are any indication, O’Neill won’t be inactive for too much longer.

“I want to say not great, but not bad,” Cora told reporters of O’Neill’s status, per The Boston Globe. “He’s like in between. So we’ll keep checking on him. Nothing baseball-related. He’ll stay inside and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

O’Neill is expected to be a spectator Thursday afternoon when the Red Sox try to ride the momentum gained from Tanner Houck’s complete-game shutout and earn a series split with the Guardians. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET