Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: Tyler O’Neill Sits After Collision

The Red Sox are looking to bounce back from their Patriots’ Day loss Tuesday, returning to Fenway Park for the middle game of their series against the Guardians.

Tyler O’Neill and his eight stitches won’t be available, however.

O’Neill is in concussion protocol after colliding with Rafael Devers during the seventh inning of Boston’s shutout loss to Cleveland on Monday. It was a scary sight, and though O’Neill might need a few days before returning, Devers seemingly is fine and will stay in the lineup.

David Hamilton will return to the lineup and play shortstop, giving Red Sox manager Alex Cora an opportunity to slide everyone back to their natural positions. Ceddanne Rafaela will move back to center field, with Jarren Duran sliding back over to left. Wilyer Abreu, with a right-hander on the mound, will get the start in right field. Triston Casas, Enmanuel Valdez and Masataka Yoshida will remain in the lineup, while Connor Wong replaces Reese McGuire behind the dish.

Yoshida will slide up in the order with O’Neill out, batting third. Valdez will also move up a spot, batting sixth, followed by Wong, Hamilton and Rafaela.

The Red Sox and Guardians are scheduled to take the field at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for both clubs right here.

BOSTON RED SOX (9-8)

Jarren Duran LF

Rafael Devers 3B

Masataka Yoshida DH

Triston Casas 1B

Wilyer Abreu RF

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Connor Wong C

David Hamilton SS

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (1-0, 1.26 ERA)

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (11-5)

Steven Kwan LF

Andrés Giménez 2B

José Ramírez 3B

Josh Naylor 1B

Bo Naylor C

Ramón Laureano RF

Will Brennan DH

Gabriel Arias SS

Tyler Freeman CF

Tanner Bibee, RHP (1-0, 5.93 ERA)