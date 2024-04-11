Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rafael Devers, Ceddanne Rafaela Sit

The Red Sox will look to get things back on track Thursday, meeting the Orioles in the finale of their three-game set from Fenway Park.

Rafael Devers and Ceddanne Rafaela aren’t part of the plans, though.

Boston’s hoping to salvage at least one win from its series with Baltimore, dropping the first two games after allowing the O’s to put up a seven spot in each. It’s been a rough stretch for the Sox, who saw Trevor Story’s season officially end and saw the bullpen and defense implode during the course of the series.

Wilyer Abreu, Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton will all return to the lineup, shuffling up the defensive alignment while they’re at it. Abreu will patrol right field, pushing Tyler O’Neill to left and Jarren Duran to center in the absence of Rafaela. Hamilton and Valdez will be the double-play combination, with Pablo Reyes shifting to third base to spell Devers.

Story continues below advertisement

Romy Gonzalez will return to the bench.

Triston Casas, fresh off parking one into the Green Monster seats, will move up in the order. Reese McGuire will also return behind the dish and bat eighth.

The Orioles will counter with young right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who won each of his first two starts this season. The 24-year-old lost his only previous start at Fenway Park back in September.

The Red Sox and Orioles are scheduled to take the field at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for both clubs right here.

Story continues below advertisement

BOSTON RED SOX (7-5)

Jarren Duran CF

Tyler O’Neill LF

Masataka Yoshida DH

Triston Casas 1B

Wilyer Abreu RF

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Reese McGuire C

David Hamilton SS

Pablo Reyes 3B

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (1-0, 0.96 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (7-4)

Gunnar Henderson SS

Adley Rutschman C

Anthony Santander RF

Ryan O’Hearn DH

Ryan Mountcastle 1B

Cedric Mullins CF

Colton Cowser LF

Jordan Westburg 3B

Jackson Holliday 2B

Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (2-0, 2.19 ERA)