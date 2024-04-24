These Red Sox Outfielders Flashing Late-April Bloom With Bats

The Boston Red Sox need their roster to keep embracing a “next man up” mentality, especially with several stars already hitting the injured list.

Increased opportunities, as a result, have allowed more hitters to find a groove, with two in particular for the Red Sox turning it on in recent games.

Wilyer Abreu made a solid impression in a 28-game sample size last season, but had not seemed to find the same comfort level that Alex Cora saw when he “dominated the strike zone” in 2023. Abreu earned more at-bats at the end of Boston’s homestand before making an impact in Pittsburgh.

During the sweep of the Pirates, Abreu got the offense going in the opener with a solo homer that nearly left the stadium at PNC Park. The Red Sox outfielder proceeded to go 7-for-12 with four RBI and three walks to drive the offense. His production continued to Cleveland when he provided the only Red Sox run when he crushed a solo shot deep into the right field bleachers, which gave Boston the lead at the time on Tuesday.

This version of Abreu brought the praise from Cora at the end of last season. That bat is essential in the coming weeks for the Red Sox.

Elsewhere around the outfield, Rob Refsnyder made his season debut in Pittsburgh after a toe injury in spring training. Refsnyder’s tenure with Boston had often centered around a true fourth-outfielder role that could do damage at the plate against left-handed pitching.

In his first four games this season, it hasn’t mattered who’s on the mound against Refsnyder. He’s doing damage for the Red Sox against everyone.

His first home run came off of a right-hander and the production only continued. Refsnyder tallied three more hits in Cleveland on Tuesday, going 7-for-16 to start 2024. Additionally, five of those have gone for extra bases from the homer and four doubles.

The Red Sox had a rather crowded outfield in spring training and that will only continue moving forward. Tyler O’Neill (who returned to the lineup on Tuesday), Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela all factor in with Abreu and Refsnyder. That’s before thinking about the chance that high-profile prospect Roman Anthony could debut as early as the end of the season and mark his spot in Boston’s future.

For now, Abreu and Refsnyder are earning their at-bats when the Red Sox are doing much more than just relying on depth this month.