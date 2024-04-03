Tom Brady’s very rich and very famous neighbor won’t stop buying property.

Might that ruffle some feathers?

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, agreed to purchase a third mansion on Indian Creek Island in South Florida, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The reported price? About $90 million.

On the surface, this is whatever. Bezos has money coming out of his ears. And he’s free to spend it however he’d like. Why not lock down some more land in the exclusive “Billionaire Bunker” neighborhood?

But upon further inspection, it’s fair to speculate whether other celebrities in the area — including Brady — might be turned off by Bezos’ reported off-market transaction. After all, some famous people might want their space out of the public eye.

“This is the hottest spot in the country right now. If there is one thing wealthy elites want, it is a slice of exclusivity,” a real estate source familiar with the area told the New York Post. “Property on the island is already scarce, so there is no doubt that Bezos making off-market deals will rile up a few who have been eyeing homes there.”

Let’s be clear: We have no clue whether Brady cares an iota about Bezos, his finances or his sprawling real-estate endeavors, even if they affect the former NFL quarterback’s own backyard.

Still, Brady is one of several A-list celebrities who lives in the neighborhood. So, it’s at least notable while evaluating just how en vogue the area has become since Bezos’ new home reportedly sold for $2.5 million in 1998.

Brady retired from the NFL in February 2023 after two decades with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s arguably the greatest QB in NFL history — very rich and very famous in his own right — and clearly has first-world problems to deal with.