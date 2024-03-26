Gisele Bündchen Denies Ever Cheating On Ex-Patriot Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen moved on after their 2022 divorce, but there have been multiple cheating rumors against the supermodel due to her new relationship.

Reports of Bündchen’s relationship with her jujitsu trainer Joaquim Valente quickly came out after her divorce from the former New England Patriots quarterback. The pair started dating in June, but TMZ published a quote that alleged the relationship began in 2021.

While promoting her new cookbook, Bündchen cleared the air with the New York Times this week about her cheating allegations.

“That is a lie,” Bündchen told Mattie Kahn. “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Bündchen did confirm she was dating someone, and it wasn’t hard to confirm that it was Valente.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” Bündchen said. “It’s very different. It is very honest and it’s very transparent.”

Brady reportedly had a relationship with model Irina Shayk last summer before the pair mutually agreed to break up.