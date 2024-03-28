Tom Brady’s Ownership Stake Into Raiders ‘Making Progress’

It seems as though Tom Brady is stuck on the one-yard line in his attempt to be a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s been almost a year since Brady came to terms with Mark Davis on being a part of the Raiders’ ownership group, but the legendary New England Patriots quarterback has yet to receive official approve from the league.

That could change soon, though, given what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had to say about the situation.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a delay,” Goodell told reporters Tuesday from the NFL’s annual league meeting, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “We go through a very thorough process. … We’re just going through our process. We’ve been in touch with their side. I think it’s been making progress.”

It’s unclear why Brady’s ownership stake in the Raiders has been stalled. It’s rumored that Davis gave him a discounted price to come on board.

Then there is the logistics of Brady being a part of an ownership team as he’s set to be on the FOX broadcast for the upcoming 2024 season. But Brady said he won’t play a major role with the Raiders.

“I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders,” Brady told The Associated Press in June 2023. “And, you know, they’re an iconic NFL franchise. When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, (former Raiders owner and GM) Al Davis is one of them. And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.

“I’ll be playing a very passive role. This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years. You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my FOX job, which I take very seriously. But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life.”

Brady has grown his business portfolio since he retired by becoming co-owner of English soccer team Birmingham City.