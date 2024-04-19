The Bruins face off against the Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the 17th edition of the rivalry in the postseason will feature a former Boston player looking to play spoiler.

Tyler Bertuzzi got off to a slow start this season with Toronto, which prompted speculation of a mid-season trade. But the 29-year-old eventually found his footing by scoring 21 goals and recording 22 assists for 43 points this season.

Boston has been dominant in its recent history against the Maple Leafs, and there have been small scraps between the B’s and Bertuzzi in the regular season. The eight-year forward had a short stint with the Black and Gold, but he’s understood what to expect in the first round.

“They play good as a team. Good goaltending,” Bertuzzi told reporters Wednesday, per TSN’s Mark Masters. “Obviously they have some top players that can score goals. We’re excited to shut’em down.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins are expected to make changes to the lineup for Game 1 on Saturday with Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei recalled from Providence. Boston will look to shake off demons from its last postseason as it hopes to contain Bertuzzi, Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs.