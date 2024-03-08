The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs played an old-school hockey game Thursday night, leading to lighter pockets for a pair of skaters.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the NHL-NHLPA CBA, for cross-checking Maple Leafs forward (and former teammate) Tyler Bertuzzi. Toronto’s Jake McCabe was fined the same amount for cross-checking Boston’s Brad Marchand

Yes, it was that type of game.

Coyle was called for a pair of penalties on the play, which occurred five minutes into the second period. He went to the box for four minutes, picking up high-sticking and slashing penalties by catching Bertuzzi up high. McCabe was also called for a penalty, though he didn’t just hit Marchand.

The B’s ended up taking home the victory, pushing their winning streak against the Leafs to seven games.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs are lined up to take part in a first-round playoff series, with Boston already gearing up for the postseason. If it does happen that the two rivals meet, we should be in for a physical series.