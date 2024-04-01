Finn Bálor suffered a gruesome head injury at last year’s WrestleMania.

This year, the WWE superstar didn’t bother waiting until the Showcase of the Immortals to bust up his noggin.

Bálor on Sunday night posted a quick yet jaw-dropping video to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in which he revealed a massive bump on his forehead.

To check out the gnarly bruise, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear how Bálor, a member of the Judgment Day faction, suffered the injury, as he didn’t provide any details. But Bálor seems to be taking the situation in stride, dropping a fun and topical caption along with the video.

“Easter Egg,” Bálor wrote.

If Bálor posted Monday, we’d wonder if this was an April Fools’ joke.

Bálor and Damian Priest are scheduled to defend the WWE undisputed tag team championship belts at WrestleMania 40 as part of a six-pack ladder match. The other combatants: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano), Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) and A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).

Story continues below advertisement

It doesn’t appear Bálor’s injury will prevent him from stepping inside the squared circle this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, but it’s nevertheless notable, especially given the coincidence of him suffering a head injury during a Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WrestleMania 39.