WrestleMania 39: Biggest Winners, Losers From WWE’s Hollywood Weekend

WWE’s WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles will go down as one of the biggest in the history of the pro wrestling company.

The two-night extravaganza was an absolute goldmine for WWE with fans jam-packing SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on both Saturday and Sunday night. That’s expected to give way to an announcement Monday of a WWE sale to Endeavor, the same company that owns UFC. The result, in addition to a massive payday for Vince McMahon and company, is a combat sports conglomerate between the two iconic brands.

But before we look ahead, let’s look back on WrestleMania weekend and highlight some winners and losers from the two-night event.

WINNERS

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

There were plenty of contenders for the match of the weekend, but this history-making showdown take the cake. These two beat the hell out of each other in the best possible way. Ripley is the company’s next superstar, and Flair’s performance reflected as much. The latter bumped her face off to make Ripley look incredible. It almost felt like the duo was trying to put on an even better show after not getting the main-event spot on Night 1.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The incredible storytelling involving these two and the Bloodline came to an incredible crescendo Saturday night. The payoff was fantastic with a memorable match among four elite performers. Owens and especially Zayn are the most over stars on the entire roster now. It will be fascinating to see what’s next for them, whether they firmly break off into the tag division or whether they remain somehow tied to The Bloodline saga.

The Mysterio family

What a weekend for Rey Mysterio, huh? On Friday night, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. One night later, he got to have a legitimately fantastic WrestleMania match with his son, Dominik Mysterio, before celebrating in the ring with his wife and daughter.