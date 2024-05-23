The Celtics haven’t faced much of a challenge this postseason, but they were hampered by one thing during their respective series against the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

That challenge? Game 2.

Boston lost the second game of its series against both Miami and Cleveland, marking its only losses in the entire postseason. The Celtics wore green against the Heat and white against the Cavaliers, so it would only make sense that they try something new against the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics will wear their black “Statement Edition” uniforms Thursday, according to @CelticsUniforms on X. Boston hasn’t lost a game this postseason wearing that uniform, carrying a 4-0 record into Game 2.

Is it going to make a gigantic difference? No, probably not. But it also can’t hurt to try.

If the C’s do win Game 2 at TD Garden, perhaps they follow a similar strategy of the 2016 Cavaliers and rock black whenever they get the chance throughout this run.