BOSTON — The Celtics could not match the energy of the Cleveland Cavaliers, falling, 118-94, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The teams head to Cleveland for Game 3 with the series tied at a game apiece.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston, once again, had to weather a game of adjustments from Cleveland in Game 2. The Celtics started fast before the Cavaliers flipped the momentum with a 25-10 finish to the first quarter. Evan Mobley made the difference with a steady offensive presence inside the arc for Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Celtics got improved scoring from Jayson Tatum at the free-throw line while Payton Pritchard brought a spark from the second unit.

With the chance for either side to separate after halftime, Cleveland took off running as the Celtics failed to convert from three-point range, failing to make a single triple in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers received production from up and down the lineup. Donovan Mitchell showed his prowess from the perimeter and attacking the basket. The dominating quarter ended with a +12 advantage for the visitors as the Celtics struggled to match the offensive production.

While the attention of offensive struggles centered around Tatum in Game 1, the group, as a whole, could not keep up with production to boost Boston’s defense through a tough night.

The Cavaliers brought the tempo to the Celtics on Thursday night, evening the series that shifts to Cleveland this weekend.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum responded with 25 points and seven assists in Game 2 for the Celtics.

Put 'em on skates 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3Kwz0UVyKV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2024

— Jaylen Brown found success around the basket for Boston with 19 points.

— Cleveland’s Mitchell stepped up for the Cavaliers with 29 points.

UP NEXT

The Celtics travel to Cleveland where the Cavaliers host Game 3 on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.