Celtics Wrap: Boston Gives Heat Fighting Chance In Stunning Game 2 Loss

BOSTON — The Celtics didn’t do themselves any favors on Wednesday night, dropping Game 2 in a shocking 111-101 loss at TD Garden.

With the loss, Boston’s knotted up at 1-1 with Miami.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston came out swinging and so did Miami.

Before the Eastern Conference foes met at center court, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra explained how it’d be up to Miami to find ways to compete with the elite (and healthy) Celtics offense. That hunt was successful in the first half as the Heat discovered their hot hand from three, shooting 13-of-24, but still trailing Boston 61-58 entering the third quarter.

Jaylen Brown’s solo 11-3 run to end the first half proved one thing: Miami can knock down threes at a high rate at any given point, but if the Heat don’t defend, it won’t bridge the talent gap keeping them at bay from the Celtics.

Miami’s Caleb Martin, who threw himself at the center of the Game 1 controversy, played the villain’s role again. Martin filled a scoring (21 points) and toughness void that was missing from Miami to start the series, eliminating any chance of Boston easy-breezing its way to a win. Miami took its first lead of the series after failing to do so once in Game 1 and ran with the confidence it produced.

Meanwhile, the Celtics didn’t have an easy time matching the Heat in the physicality department. Boston didn’t have it last season when it came to Miami and the postseason, and even with the awareness of its importance, the Celtics still flopped when the going got rough.

Boston’s biggest lead (6) never matched Miami’s (12).

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown led the Celtics with a game-high 33 points, shooting 13-of-22 with seven rebounds, one steal and one block.

— Miami’s Tyler Herro came through with a stellar double-double performance, scoring 20 points while logging 14 assists.

— Jayson Tatum flirted with a double-double of his own, scoring 26 points while grabbing eight rebounds for the Celtics.

UP NEXT

Having failed to protect its home-court advantage, Boston will pack up and fly to Miami to continue the best-of-seven duel in Game 3 on Saturday night. Tip-off from Kaseya Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.