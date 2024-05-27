The Brewers-Red Sox weekend series at Fenway Park concluded with a little animosity.

The benches cleared in Boston after Chris Martin recorded the final out of the top half of the seventh inning. Martin, who was covering first base on the last out of the frame, engaged in a war of words with Milwaukee first base coach Quintin Barry, which prompted all players and coaches to spill onto the field.

No punches were thrown and tensions cooled off relatively quickly. After the Brewers’ 2-1 loss, two-time All-Star Christian Yelich weighed in on the anger-filled scene in the series finale.

“It’s part of baseball,” Yelich told reporters, per MLB.com. “You’re trying to win a tie game. He got out of the inning in the tie game with no runs given up, so you would think he would be pretty happy about that. …All we’re trying to do is find a way. Part of our team’s skillset is doing that.”

Martin after the game revealed he didn’t like how the Brewers bunted on consecutive at-bats in the seventh. Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy admittedly “took offense” to the reliever’s barking and seemingly was proud that his club stood up for itself.

Unfortunately for fans looking for more drama, Boston and Milwaukee won’t meet again in the regular season. The Red Sox will open a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday afternoon, and NESN will have full coverage beginning at noon ET.