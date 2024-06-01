Bruins’ Brad Marchand Takes Playful Jab At Wayne Gretzky

Last April, Bruins captain Brad Marchand received a unique award when he became the first-ever to win Mr. TNT.

Marchand was dethroned by Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper as the second winner of the award. The Mr. TNT trophy is given annually to the player or coach who brings the best personality to the TNT broadcast.

The feisty Bruins forward took the news in stride and reached out to Cooper, roasting Wayne Gretzky in the process.

While on the TNT broadcast Friday night, Cooper shared that he received a text from Marchand after winning the award. In the conversation, Marchand said, “At least we have a trophy that Gretzky hasn’t won.”

Story continues below advertisement

After Jon Cooper won the Mr. TNT trophy, he got a text from Brad Marchand, flexing on Wayne Gretzky 🏆😅 pic.twitter.com/CuVlDt3oAB — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 31, 2024

The Tampa Bay coach sharing Marchand’s playful flex on the Great One caused the TNT analysts to laugh, including Gretzky himself.

Cooper beat out Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman, Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook and Seattle Kraken’s Joey Daccord for the honor.

When Cooper received the award on April 18, Anson Carter joked with the Lightning head coach about winning the Mr. TNT award before winning the Jack Adams Award.

Story continues below advertisement

Gretzky has obviously won several NHL awards throughout his illustrious career, including the multiple Hart Memorial, Art Ross and Conn Smythe trophies. Since his retirement in 1999, Gretzky still holds 58 NHL records today.