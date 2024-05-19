Bruins Players Reveal Injuries After Postseason Run Concludes

The Boston Bruins, like virtually every other team that reached the Stanley Cup playoffs, battled through injuries in the postseason.

Some injuries resulted in missed games, such as the pair Brad Marchand was sidelined for in Boston’s second-round series with the Florida Panthers. Others were dealt with while remaining in the lineup, like the broken hand Jake DeBrusk sustained earlier in the campaign.

Details of injuries in the NHL typically are kept under wraps until a season is over. So two days after the Bruins were bounced from the playoffs, players finally opened up a bit about their respective ailments.

Here is a list of players who revealed an injury to reporters Sunday:

Matt Grzelcyk: Torn oblique early in the season

Derek Forbort: Surgeries on both groins, thumb ligament repair

Hampus Lindholm: Knee injury sustained in February

Danton Heinen: “Lingering” injury in playoffs

David Pastrnak: Groin issues

Some Bruins players bound for free agency also shed light on their mindsets heading into the offseason. Both Jeremy Swayman and Pat Maroon expressed a strong desire to keep playing in Boston.