Jeremy Swayman became emotional Friday night when he spoke about his deep appreciation for the Bruins and their fans.

So, the comments the goaltender made about his NHL future Sunday morning did not come as any surprise.

Swayman, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason, informed reporters of his “goal” to work out a long-term deal with the Bruins, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. The 25-year-old expressed confidence in the chances of such a contract coming to fruition and he stressed he does not want to play for any other organization.

A 2017 fourth-round draft pick, Swayman set himself up nicely for free agency by putting together a terrific regular season. But he took his game to another level in the Stanley Cup playoffs, where he started all but one of Boston’s 13 tilts this spring. Swayman arguably was the Bruins’ best player in the postseason and his efforts helped the club come within two wins of the Eastern Conference finals.

Story continues below advertisement

Swayman wasn’t the only Bruin to vocalize a desire to stay in Boston on Sunday. Pat Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup champion who’s seen it all in the NHL, also is hoping to be back in a Black and Gold sweater next season.