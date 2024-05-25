Celtics Reveal Slight Concern In Game 3 Injury Report Vs. Pacers

The Celtics on Saturday morning revealed slight concern on their injury report.

Boston listed Kristaps Porzingis as out and Luke Kornet as doubtful for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Those were expected, but Jrue Holiday was a surprise addition to the injury report when he was listed as questionable for a non-COVID illness.

It would be a surprise if the 33-year-old missed the Eastern Conference finals due to an illness. But it’s still something worth monitoring when it comes to how much head coach Joe Mazzulla plays the veteran.

Holiday played 48 minutes in Boston’s Game 1 overtime win, and he played 37 minutes in Game 2 on Thursday.

The bigger injury news will be Tyrese Haliburton’s availability, which seems to be bleak based on Friday reports about his hamstring injury.

Those statuses will be known at least an hour before tipoff, which is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET.