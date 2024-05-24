Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Could Miss Game 3; Injury To ‘Linger’

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton left Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics with a hamstring injury, and it could be a while before he returns.

Haliburton, who led the Pacers in scoring, assists and steals throughout the regular season, is considered day-to-day with the injury, but the expectation is he could miss at least Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic shared an update on FanDuel’s “Run It Back” on Friday.

“This is the same hamstring he hurt in January and missed 10 games with,” Charania said. “They don’t know how severe it is. He dealt with it at halftime, got treatment on it, tried to come back and play through it in the third quarter… They’re going to have tests (Friday) to see how bad it is.”

Haliburton finished with 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Game 2, playing in just under 28 minutes. Chandler Parsons, a panelist on “Run It Back” who spent nine seasons in the NBA, didn’t paint a pretty picture of how the injury could affect Haliburton.

“This is going to linger,” Parsons said. “I’d honestly be surprised if he played Game 3… It’s not just going to heal in the next 48 hours.”

The Pacers are 7-6 without Haliburton this season, including a loss to the Celtics in November.