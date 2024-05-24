Jaylen Brown on Thursday matched his playoff career-high to give the Celtics a 2-0 lead, but there was one obstacle he wasn’t able to overcome.

Brown scored 40 points to lead Boston to a Game 2 win at TD Garden. The performance came after the 27-year-old arguably was snubbed for an All-NBA bid, but the three-time All-Star only was focused on how the C’s are two wins away from an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Boston released inside footage of the locker room after the Game 2 win, and Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce Tatum, had a bit of fun with Brown when he hit him with the classic “down low, too slow” gag.

time for the road dogs to come out 😤 pic.twitter.com/kJZdIinsW8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2024

It was a tough look for Brown, but the video quickly cut to him calling out to his “road dogs” as the best-of-seven series moves to Indiana.

Brown at least knows he’s not the only person who’s been left hanging by Deuce Tatum even after an epic playoff performance.