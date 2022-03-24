Marcus Smart Has Hilarious Reaction To Deuce Tatum’s In-Game Antics

NESN Logo Sign In

Deuce Tatum really just wanted in on the action as the Celtics were dominating the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum’s four-year-old son, who was sitting courtside with his grandmother, had a familiar sight right in front of him as Marcus Smart was inbounding the ball. And as if he was in the game, Deuce reached out toward Smart, brushing the back of his shorts.

Deuce is already the best defender in the 2038 NBA Draft ? pic.twitter.com/e1ienJi8Od — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 24, 2022

Smart said he did feel Deuce hitting him from behind, and responded accordingly in speaking to reporters following the win.

“Me and Deuce got a love-hate relationship,” Smart joked.

“I was actually expecting it,” Smart continued. “Deuce is always trying to tackle me every time I come around him. That’s just who he is. We all love Deuce. He’s our guy. We’ll take it.”

Deuce has been a heartwarming part of the Celtics squad since he was born, but now that he is growing up, he clearly has developed quite the hilarious personality. After all, this is hardly the first instance of his sideline antics this season, which have including playing on a phone while his father saved the game and falling asleep when he went off on a separate occasion.