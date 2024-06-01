BOSTON — Elaine Weddington Steward began her career in the Red Sox front office back in 1988.

Since then, she paved her way to reach new levels of the front office with the Red Sox, currently serving as a senior vice president and assistant general counsel. Her longtime impact on the Red Sox and ability to create new opportunities for women earned her an induction into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in the 2024 class.

“I was stunned,” Steward said at Fenway Park on Wednesday prior to the Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony. “Pam Kenn told me along with Raquel Ferreira and Marcita Thompson. I had no idea. I felt shocked. I really did in the best way.”

The term “trailblazer” often resonates around the Red Sox front office when categorizing the impact that comes with Steward’s career with the organization. Dating back to her start as a legal intern, Steward sees the change in that time.

“When I first started and came here to the Red Sox, there were not a lot of women executives here or with other teams,” Steward shared. “I would say that it is true. I did blaze a trail. Now, when I look around, I see so many women executive positions. I do feel good about that.”

In addition to her ongoing work with the organization, Boston has a valuable mentor in Steward to continuously pave the way for more women in baseball.

“Definitely, I get a lot of outreach from outside the organization, but also within the organization,” Steward said. “I’ve seen so many things that I have a bank of memories and experiences here at Fenway. A lot of the staff will come and ask for guidance on certain things.”

While Steward believes there is still progress to make in the sport, her impact on women in baseball runs on with the Red Sox.