The Boston Red Sox are set to induct four impactful people into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in 2024, including a trio of World Series champions.

The Red Sox on Monday announced the four newest members of the club’s Hall of Fame: Dustin Pedroia, Jonathan Papelbon, Trot Nixon and Elaine Steward, the non-uniformed inductee. The selections “were made by a 21-person committee comprised of club executives, local and national media members, historians, and fan representatives,” per the press release.

Pedroia played his entire 14-year Major League Baseball career in Boston, where he won four Gold Glove Awards, received four All-Star selections, claimed the 2008 American League MVP and 2007 AL Rookie of the Year Awards and helped the franchise win the 2007 and 2013 World Series. A 2004 second-round pick by the Red Sox, Pedroia announced his MLB retirement in February 2021 with a career .299 batting average.

The legendary second baseman won his first Fall Classic alongside Papelbon, the Red Sox’s franchise leader in saves. The charismatic closer kicked off his big league career with seven seasons in Boston, where he earned four All-Star selections and logged the most saves in Fenway Park history. Papelbon was especially effective in the playoffs for the Red Sox, logging a 1.00 ERA across 18 career postseason outings (27 innings).

Papelbon joined the Boston organization in 2003, the same year Nixon blasted three home runs over the course of the Red Sox’s memorable AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees. A 1993 first-round pick by Boston, Nixon ranks fourth in franchise history in games played (869) in right field. The “Dirt Dog” also was a key member of the 2004 Red Sox team that ended the club’s 86-year World Series championship drought.

Steward will be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in her 37th season with the organization. The longtime executive broke in with Boston as a legal department intern in 1988 before her groundbreaking shift to assistant general manager in 1990. At the time, the 26-year-old Steward was the first woman to occupy the role and only the second African American to do so in MLB history. Steward currently serves as the senior vice president, assistant general counsel for Fenway Sports Group Boston.

Pedroia, Papelbon, Nixon and Steward will be officially inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame during an event May 29. The following day, they will be honored at Fenway Park before Boston’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers.