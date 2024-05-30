How 2024 Red Sox Hall Of Famers Continued Boston Baseball Legacy

BOSTON — The Red Sox inducted three integral players into the franchise’s hall of fame for their 2024 class, all of whom made an impact on restoring a championship culture at Fenway Park.

Trot Nixon, Dustin Pedroia and Jonathan Papelbon each found their time to rise to the occasion during their careers in Boston. Nixon is cemented forever in the city after helping the 2004 Red Sox win their first World Series in 86 years.

Three years later, the Red Sox won another championship in 2007 with a new, young core with players such as Pedroia and Papelbon supplementing impact veterans.

Above their individual contributions to championship teams in Boston, the latest Red Sox inductees understand a mutual respect for the collective group of players who brought a championship culture back to the Red Sox.

“It’s great,” Pedroia told reporters at Fenway Park before the Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday. “I played with Pap in A-ball. When you get called up, you don’t really play all the time. Trot kind of helped me out. You learn from those guys, and they teach you how to be a professional. It’s pretty special to me going in with Pap and Trot. Two guys I looked up to in height and everything, as teammates and as players.”

“When they said (I was going in with) Trot and Dustin, that had a bigger effect on me than getting elected,” Papelbon said. “Going in with these guys? I viewed myself as an everyday player. … To me, going in with them, this is awesome. Those two guys literally are dirt dogs. To me, that was awesome.”

“To be able to go in with these two guys, they were real young when I was kind of on my way out,” Nixon said. “I wish I had an opportunity to play multiple seasons with them. … I feel honored. I think these guys have opportunities to make it to the big-league Hall of Fame. It’s not just the fact of how competitive they were and how great they were on the field. It speaks even more to how they are off the field.”

Nixon battled alongside older veterans with a blue-collar mentality that reversed Red Sox history in 2004 and won while becoming fan-favorites with every pitch. Those players laid the way for the next generation. Pedroia and Papelbon took that in stride, following the culture of the 2004 team while adding their own flavor of grit and confidence.

The continuation of championship culture from one winning team to another in recent Red Sox memory marked a massive foundation in the 21st century. Nixon, Pedroia and Papelbon played major roles in setting that standard for the Red Sox.